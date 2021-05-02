Woman, boyfriend face charges in 2-year-old’s abduction

One suspect in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old boy Sunday in Giles County faces charges in two counties. According to WDBJ-7, 44-year-old Nancy Fridley of Clifton Forge is charged with abduction and child endangerment in Giles County, where Noah Trout was kidnapped, and with drug possession in Alleghany County, where she lives.

Fridley’s boyfriend Bobby Lee Taylor is charged with abduction and drug possession in Allegheny County. Noah was abducted from a church nursery Sunday. Authorities arrested Fridley and Taylor yesterday at Fridley’s home in Clifton Forge. Noah was found safe there and reunited with his family. Authorities say they’re still investigating and haven’t revealed a motive.