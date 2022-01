The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance with an investigation involving an injured woman.

On January 21, 2022 at 7:38 p.m., the Lynchburg Police and Lynchburg Fire Departments responded to the 1400 block of 10th Street for a woman lying in the roadway. A 24-year-old female was located and transported to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated for significant injuries. At this time, it is unknown how she was injured.