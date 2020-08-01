Woman in custody after Wyndhurst Drive stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va.- Jada Nycole Hobbs (20) has been charged in relation to the stabbing incident in the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive, earlier tonight.

Hobbs was taken into custody by Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) officers shortly after the stabbing occurred, without incident.

When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old female with stab wounds. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensics Units responded to assist with this investigation.

Hobbs has been arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding. She was transported to the the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where she is being held without bond.

