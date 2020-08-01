Woman injured in Grove Street shooting

Lynchburg Police are investigating another shooting, the second in three days. This happened in the 400 Block of Grove Street just after 9pm. Police responded to reports of shots fired and found a woman with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers located two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle which were struck by gunfire during this incident. A man was injured in a shooting on Pierce Street Saturday night.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Malicious Wounding – 400 Block of Grove Street



LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred in the 400 Block of Grove Street, tonight.

On November 7, 2022, at 9:13 p.m., LPD officers responded to the 400 Block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult female with a non-life-threatening injury. Officers located two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle which were struck by gunfire during this incident.

The adult female was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of injury.

LPD Criminal Investigations and Forensics Units responded to assist with the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.