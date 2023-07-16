Woman injured in Lynchburg shooting

Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Sunday morning. It happened shortly after midnight in the 900-block of Pierce Street. Police say multiple shots were fired and the woman was hit in the leg. She was taken to the hospital. No word on any suspects.

Here’s more information from Lynchburg Police:

Malicious Wounding on Pierce Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early this morning.

On July 16, 2023, at 12:23 a.m., officers responded to the 900-block of Pierce Street for the report of a malicious wounding with multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a woman (22) with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the victim. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to assist with the investigation.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective E. Phelps at 434-455-6148 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

