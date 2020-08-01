Woman injured in officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

Lynchburg Police say a woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting at James Crossing Apartments this morning. Police went to the apartments around 9:30 for a report of a Child Protective Services worker being assaulted by an adult female. When they identified themselves and told the woman to come out, they say she opened the door and attacked them with knives. One of the officers then shot her. She’s now in serious condition. State Police are investigating, and the officer involved is on limited-duty status until the investigation is complete.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Officer-Involved Shooting at the James Crossing Apartments

LYNCHBURG, Va. – An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) was involved in an officer-involved shooting this morning.

On May 12, 2023, at approximately 9:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500-block of Longview Road for a report of Child Protective Services personnel being assaulted by an adult female.

Officers approached the female’s apartment and identified themselves, asking her to come to the door. When she opened the door, she attacked the officers with knives. In response, an LPD officer discharged a department-issued handgun striking the woman.

Officers immediately requested Lynchburg Fire & EMS for assistance, who transported her to Lynchburg General Hospital. She is listed in serious condition.

Chief Ryan Zuidema contacted the Virginia State Police to investigate the incident and the involved officer has been placed in a non-enforcement, limited-duty status until the investigation is complete.

Requests for any additional information should be directed to the Virginia State Police.