There’s been another train-related fatality in our area. State police say just after 8 o’clock last night, a 48-year-old woman was struck and killed by a train at Mt. Athos Road in Campbell County. Police say it happened on tracks near the Norfolk-Southern Six Mile Bridge along the James River. She died at the scene. Sunday morning, a man was killed after he fell from the Riverside Park trestle between Lynchburg and Amherst County while a train passed overhead.