Woman rescued from James River in Amherst County

The Amherst County Sheriff’s office says a missing woman has been found – after an overnight search. The woman was reported missing last night shortly after 8 o’clock and sheriff’s officials found her vehicle in the Monacan Park near the James River. Numerous local agencies came in to help, and after an extensive air, water and ground search the missing female was recovered from the water by a fire department boat at 4:00 AM. She was holding on to a log in the river. She’s in stable condition at the hospital.