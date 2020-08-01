WTOP: Randy Taylor led police to Alexis Murphy’s body

The man who is serving two life sentences for the murder of Alexis Murphy led authorities to her body, according to WTOP. Alexis was 17 when she was last seen in August 2013 at a gas station in Lovingston. Randy Taylor, 50, is serving two life sentences for Alexis’ murder. Authorities found her body in December but didn’t say how. According to WTOP, Taylor was transferred from Red Onion State Prison to a State Police office, where he led investigators to her remains on private property along Route 29 in Lovingston.