Y Express, Bedrock Church partner for renovations

The YMCA of Central Virginia and Bedrock Church have entered a business partnership. Bedrock Church will use part of the Y Express building on Old Forest Road and contribute 1.9 million dollars toward a 2.5 million dollar renovation project. Phase one of construction over the next several months will improve the church space, and Phase two in the spring will address the YMCA’s side of the building, including updating the wellness center and expanding family services including child watch.

Here is more information from the YMCA of Central Virginia:

The YMCA of Central Virginia and Bedrock Church have entered a business partnership that will enhance and expand the mission work of both organizations.

Bedrock Church is investing 1.9 million dollars into the existing building on Old Forest Road, which has been home to Express YMCA for the last twelve years. The church moved into the building in 2020 as a tenant after the YMCA expanded the facility, enhancing Y services for members and the community. The renovation and updates will cost 2.5 million dollars, with the YMCA providing the additional funds to complete the project.

Both organizations are looking toward the future, confident that this partnership will allow them to increase their capacity for charitable work while serving their members.

James Barnes, Bedrock Church Lead Elder, says the church desires to actively participate in the Lynchburg community’s emotional, spiritual, and physical health. “We are excited to further commit to a long-term partnership with the YMCA that includes a 1.9 million dollar investment toward the renovation of the Express YMCA building. We hope and pray that this investment will give way for us to create healthy families by building health, faith, and community.”

YMCA of Central Virginia CEO Jay Parker shared that the expansion will create a pathway of growth for the Y. “When we first opened the Express facility, the goal was to create a health and wellness center that served a particular demographic; adults. The Y evolves to meet our community’s needs, and we are doing that with this development. Families need a place to be safe, connect, and build healthy, lasting relationships. We are thrilled that the Express YMCA will join our other family centers in offering this for our community.”

Construction for the renovation is slated to begin mid-November of this year, with phase one focusing on the facade of the building and enhancing the space that the church occupies. Phase two will address the YMCA’s side of the building and start in the spring of 2023 to include the following:

Updating the wellness center.

Expanding family services including child watch.

Adding additional space to house chronic disease prevention and community betterment programs.

This news comes on the tail of the announcement that the Downtown YMCA will be undergoing a significant transformation due to the YMCA’s Building for a Better Us Capital Campaign, which launched its public phase in September of 2022. The Downtown YMCA will be renamed the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA after a generous gift of 2 million dollars was provided by the Schewel-Clark family.

Additional information for these projects and how you can be a part of the growth of the YMCA of Central Virginia can be found on the YMCA’s website at www.ymcacva.org