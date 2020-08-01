UPDATE: Police release video, ask for help finding suspects in shooting death of 6-year-old boy

Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding the people who killed a 6-year-old boy last night at a home on Floyd Street. Police say the boy was struck in the head by gunfire while playing a video game on his bed. Video footage shows several subjects firing multiple firearms into the occupied home before fleeing on foot down Floyd Street toward 17th Street. Police are asking anyone with any security camera footage or any information to please contact Lynchburg Police.

[UPDATE] Homicide in the 1500-block of Floyd Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is asking the community for any security camera footage they may have of the shots fired incident that took the life of a juvenile last night.

The victim has been identified as a 6-year-old male who was struck in the head by gunfire while playing a video game on his bed.

Video footage seized during this investigation shows several subjects firing multiple firearms into the occupied home before fleeing on foot down Floyd Street toward 17th Street. If anyone is able to identify the subjects in the attached video, please contact the LPD.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The murder of this child is a senseless tragedy stemming from a violent criminal act that has no place in our community. The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily. To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward. The victim and his family deserve nothing less.

Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy.

Homicide in the 1500-block of Floyd Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that resulted in a homicide in the 1500-block of Floyd Street.



On May 1, 2023, at approximately 11:12 p.m. officers responded to the 1500-block of Floyd Street for reports of shots fired. A short time later a call was received that a juvenile male had been shot. When officers arrived to investigate the juvenile had already succumbed to their injuries.

Anyone who was in this area at the time of this incident or who may have security camera footage nearby is asked to review the footage and contact the Lynchburg Police Department.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.