Youngkin asks General Assembly to suspend gas tax

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the divided General Assembly to pass legislation that would suspend the state gas tax for three months. The governor pitched the idea at a campaign-style appearance Wednesday at a Richmond-area gas station where he pumped gas and washed windshields for motorists. He estimated the move would save drivers 26 cents per gallon at a time when prices have skyrocketed. The governor said high gas prices are just part of the “inflationary pressures” Virginia families are facing. Passage of such a measure would require bipartisan cooperation. Leadership of the Senate Democratic caucus neither fully endorsed nor rejected the proposal.