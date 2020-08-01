Youngkin issues executive orders on masks in schools, Critical Race Theory

School districts across Virginia are reviewing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on masks in schools. Youngkin’s order ends the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in K-12 schools beginning Jan. 24.

The governor’s order was getting pushback from some school districts and some Democrats who say state law requires Virginia to follow federal guidance that recommends masks in schools.

Last week, the Bedford County School Board voted to make masks optional in schools.

Lynchburg City Schools officials say they’re reviewing the Governor’s executive order along with their current policies and will make modifications and adjustments as required.

Governor Youngkin also issued an executive order banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools.

That’s Youngkin on Fox News Sunday.