Youngkin lays out ‘COVID Action Plan’ for Virginia

BC-VA–Virus Outbreak-Virginia

Jan 20, 2022 6:00 PM

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order intended to continue offering hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers extra flexibility as they deal with the latest COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The state’s newly inaugurated Republican chief executive also laid out what he called his “COVID Action Plan.” He pledged to prioritize vaccine education, outreach and distribution, and to tackle testing supply shortages. ested. The new guidelines also ask healthy people with mild symptoms” to stay home and “use discretion on testing.” The administration says the new guidelines will help free up COVID tests – which have been in short supply – for hospitals, nursing homes and schools. The shortages have been a national problem for weeks.