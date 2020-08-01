Youngkin, McAuliffe go on the attack in final debate

The men competing to be Virginia’s next governor were on the attack in their final debate last night Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed over vaccination, tax policy and police funding :

McAuliffe repeatedly tied Youngkin to former president Donald Trump.

In a new Roanoke College poll, McAuliffe maintains a 7-percentage point lead over Youngkin (48%-41%) with 9% undecided. Republicans hold an advantage in being extremely enthusiastic about voting (43% to 35% for Democrats), while about 9 in 10 partisans say they are almost certain to vote.