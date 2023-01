Governor Glenn Youngkin shared his vision of Virginia 2023 State of the Commonwealth address last night. Among the top items on his agenda is tax cuts:

Youngkin has proposed another $1 billion in tax cuts, beyond the $4 billion in tax relief he already signed into law.

He also gave a shoutout to Valor Farm in Altavista for receiving a Spirit of Virginia award :

Youngkin honored Virginia’s newest delegate Ellen Campbell, widow of Delegate Ronnie Campbell who died last month: