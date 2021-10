An enthusiastic crowd greeted Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin in Amherst today.

Youngkin spoke to about 200 people at Vito’s Italian restaurant. He was joined by Lt. Governor candidate Winsome Sears and Attorney General candidate Del. Jason Miyares.



Youngkin’s opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, was at the University of Lynchburg yesterday. Polls show the race is neck and neck.