Youngkin responds to student protest over transgender policy

STUDENTS IN VIRGINIA HELD A STATEWIDE WALK-OUT PROTEST TUESDAY AGAINST GOVERNOR YOUNGKIN’S POLICIES on TRANSGENDER STUDENTS IN SCHOOLS. YOUNGKIN TELLS “FOX AND FRIENDS” THAT PARENTS DESERVE TO BE INVOLVED.

YOUNGKIN PUSHES BACK AGAINST CRITICISM THAT HIS POLICIES COULD PUT TRANSGENDER KIDS IN DANGER OF MENTAL AND PHYSICAL ABUSE FROM PARENTS WHO DON’T APPROVE.



UNDER GOVERNOR YOUNGKIN’S PROPOSED POLICIES, TRANSGENDER STUDENTS WOULD NEED PARENTS’ PERMISSION TO CHANGE THEIR PRONOUNS, OR TALK TO A COUNSELOR ABOUT GENDER-RELATED ISSUES. THEY WOULD ALSO BE REQUIRED TO USE FACILITIES BASED ON THE SEX THAT MATCHES THEIR OFFICIAL RECORDS.