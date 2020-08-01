Youngkin seeks new transgender student policies

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students in public schools. A document released Friday contains guidance for school districts that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new policies will be subject to a public comment period. The Department of Education says local school divisions then must adopt policies consistent with the new guidance. Conservatives welcomed the changes, saying they would preserve parental rights. Democrats criticized them, saying they would harm vulnerable children. The revisions mark a sharp departure to guidance that was first issued during Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.