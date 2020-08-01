Youngkin sets special session for April 4

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants lawmakers back in Richmond in early April to finish this year’s work. The Republican governor issued a proclamation Wednesday saying that a special session will commence April 4. The move comes after the clock ran out during the regular General Assembly session without the Democrat-controlled Senate and GOP-controlled House reaching agreement on the state budget. Youngkin reiterated his position Wednesday that higher-than-anticipated revenues mean the General Assembly should enact substantial tax cuts. The Richmond Times-Dispatch also reports the governor plans to push his tax-cut plan with a campaign-style TV ad that will air across the state beginning Thursday.