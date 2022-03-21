Youngkin signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

AP-VA–Carolina Squat Ban, 1st Ld-Writethru

Mar 21, 2022 9:39 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor has signed into law a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a man dead. The legislation signed Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification _ sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” _ say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The family of Jody “BJ” Upton Jr., who was killed in a Feb. 16 crash, pushed for the legislation and joined the governor for the signing. Police say the crash remains under investigation, including whether modifications to the truck that hit Upton’s were a contributing factor in the crash.