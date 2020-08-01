Youngkin tours state for Police Week; McAuliffe says leaders need to “get their act together”

With less than three weeks till Election Day in Virginia, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin toured the state yesterday as part of Police Week. That included a stop in Campbell County for a Law Enforcement Appreciation Rally.

Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, is calling on leaders in Washington from both parties — including President Joe Biden — to “get their act together.” In a Tuesday interview with The Associated Press, he also pushed Senate Democrats to scrap the filibuster if needed to enact the party’s priorities on infrastructure spending and voting rights. The harsh words from McAuliffe come just three weeks before Election Day in Virginia. The former governor is facing Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin in a race that represents a critical early test of the Democrats’ political strength in the first year of Biden’s presidency. Polls suggest the race is close.