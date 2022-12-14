Youngkin wants major new funding for mental health services

AP-VA–Mental Health-Virginia

Dec 14, 2022 6:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for a major new investment in funding for behavioral health care services. The Republican governor spoke Wednesday at a suburban Richmond hospital. He pledged to spend the rest of his time in office working to transform a system, which he said was facing a “crisis” of people in need. Youngkin is set to unveil his full budget proposal to the politically divided General Assembly on Thursday. He says it will include over $230 million in new funding for mental health services. The governor says recent shootings at the University of Virginia and a Chesapeake Walmart underscore the need to act.