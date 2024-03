We welcomed your concierge realtor Heather Watson (AND her adorable, diaper and suspender-clad baby goats) to The HOME Show for a live edition of “Consider It Sold”. While Moo and Uno wandered the studio chewing our clothes, Heather gave us a lesson on checking zoning requirements, an update on the Spring real estate market, and she shared how she can relate to her clients who may be looking for the perfect homestead