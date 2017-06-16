ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was critically wounded in the attack that also injured aides and Capitol police. The assailant, who had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP, fought a running gun battle with police before he, too, was shot and later died.

PREVIOUS: President Trump said in a live televised address that the suspected gunman has died. Law enforcement officials identify him as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, from Belleville, Ill.

