AAA: Summer season is most dangerous time for younger teen drivers
New research from AAA shows that new drivers aged 16 and 17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a fatal accident. The report comes at the time of year when new teen drivers are most likely to become victims of fatal accidents. As WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, AAA calls this time the “100 Deadliest Days”:
UPDATE: Congress seeks normalcy, heads back to work after shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was critically wounded in the attack that also injured aides and Capitol police. The assailant, who had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP, fought a running gun battle with police before he, too, was shot and later died.
After loss, Stewart says he may run for Senate
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Republican Corey Stewart says he may run for U.S. Senate next year after his surprisingly strong showing in the GOP primary for governor. The former state campaign chairman for President Donald Trump said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press that his near-victory over former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie showed there’s strong interest in his brand of confrontational politics. His remarks came as Republicans and Democrats alike are calling for unity and civil discourse, despite their political disagreements, after a gunman opened fire on several Republican congressmen during their baseball practice. Stewart said the harmful rhetoric is coming from Democrats and conservatives need to push back. He said he plans to take a break for a few weeks before deciding on his political future, which could include trying to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine in next year’s senate contest. Stewart said he will vote for the Republican ticket in this year’s elections, but won’t actively support Gillespie unless he becomes a “fighter” for Trump and against illegal immigration and the removal of Confederate statues.
Political Analyst Dr. Bob Denton recaps Primary Day
Dr. Bob Denton has a recap of Primary Day in Virginia and what it could mean for November. Dr Bob Denton (061417)